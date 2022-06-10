Pressure group Arise Ghana concludes modalities with Police over June 28 demo

On June 28, 2022, the demonstration will begin at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot where the protestors will converge between 12 pm and 3 pm.

"We shall move through the Nima Police Station street to the Arko-Agyei inter-change and end at the Frontage of the Jubilee House where we will picket until 10 pm," the leadership said in a statement.

On the second day, June 29, 2022, "we shall converge at the El-wak sports stadium at noon and move through the Land Commission road and the Liberation road to the Ministry of Finance, where a petition would be presented to the Minister for Finance.

"From the Ministry of Finance, we shall move to the frontage of the Parliament House of Ghana where we shall present a petition to the Speaker."

The purpose of the demonstration is to "protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians."

The group said it will also "protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"Demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures and protest against "the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve."