The demonstration will be held on June 28 and 29, 2022.
Pressure group Arise Ghana concludes modalities with Police over June 28 demo
The leadership of the pressure group, Arise Ghana has finalized official engagements with the Ghana Police Service over its impending demonstration.
On June 28, 2022, the demonstration will begin at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot where the protestors will converge between 12 pm and 3 pm.
"We shall move through the Nima Police Station street to the Arko-Agyei inter-change and end at the Frontage of the Jubilee House where we will picket until 10 pm," the leadership said in a statement.
On the second day, June 29, 2022, "we shall converge at the El-wak sports stadium at noon and move through the Land Commission road and the Liberation road to the Ministry of Finance, where a petition would be presented to the Minister for Finance.
"From the Ministry of Finance, we shall move to the frontage of the Parliament House of Ghana where we shall present a petition to the Speaker."
The purpose of the demonstration is to "protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians."
The group said it will also "protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.
"Demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures and protest against "the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve."
It stated that it is against the "increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia and demands the total cancelation of the fraudulent 'Agyapa' deal."
