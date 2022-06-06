The Police administration was grateful to the group for providing ample notice in respect of the impending protest.
IGP meets conveners of Arise Ghana over June 21 demo
The leadership of Arise Ghana, a youth group on Monday, June 6, 2022, met the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the Police headquarters over its impending June 21 demonstration.
The Police, however, raised reservations about the 48 hours of overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee House, citing various reasons ranging from the terrorism threat to inadequate personnel and lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.
The leadership of Arise Ghana in a statement said " we stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house."
Representing the Police were COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, and COP Suraj.
Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado, and Abdul Rahman Zakari.
The individuals expressed displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state capture, and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.
They also demanded that the government should not only withdraw E. I 144 and an end to the land grabbing of the Achimota Forest Reserve.
