IGP meets conveners of Arise Ghana over June 21 demo

The Police, however, raised reservations about the 48 hours of overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee House, citing various reasons ranging from the terrorism threat to inadequate personnel and lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.

The leadership of Arise Ghana in a statement said " we stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house."

Pulse Ghana

Representing the Police were COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, and COP Suraj.

Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado, and Abdul Rahman Zakari.

The individuals expressed displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state capture, and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.