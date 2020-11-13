The President was accompanied by his chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as other top New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Akufo-Addo and his entourage were seen inside the house of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder exchanging pleasantries with those around.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured the state will give a befitting funeral to the late leader.

“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly,” he told the family of the late President at the Jubilee House Thursday when they visited to formally inform him of his passing.

Mr. Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mr. Rawlings had been on admission at the Teaching hospital since Sunday.

It comes weeks after the passing of his mother.