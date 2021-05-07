Sack non-performing ministers - Nana Addo told

"Any Minister or appointee who showed laxity in the performance of his or her duties must be sacked as soon as possible by President Akufo-Addo.

"He [Nana Addo] should not be afraid to fire and as far as I am concerned, he has to be ruthless. Anybody who is seen not to be delivering should move and let somebody else come in.

"He should be vigilant and work with those who demonstrated patriotism, the tenacity of purpose, and commitment to the good cause of the nation," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.