Sack non-performing ministers - Nana Addo told

The Branch Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in South Korea, Richard Zinleri, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to tolerate non-performing Ministers and government appointees in the second term of his administration.

According to him, governance is a serious business, therefore, it was expected of government appointees to be selfless and focused in their respective fields of endeavour to bring the government's vision to fruition.

"Any Minister or appointee who showed laxity in the performance of his or her duties must be sacked as soon as possible by President Akufo-Addo.

"He [Nana Addo] should not be afraid to fire and as far as I am concerned, he has to be ruthless. Anybody who is seen not to be delivering should move and let somebody else come in.

"He should be vigilant and work with those who demonstrated patriotism, the tenacity of purpose, and commitment to the good cause of the nation," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He added that the President is fully aware that if his appointees fail, the party will lose in the 2024 general elections hence will not waste time to change non-performing ministers.

