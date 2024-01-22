At a special Quran recitation and prayers to Allah for the NPP’s victory in the 2024 general elections on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Kantudu, behind the Kumasi Central Mosque, held after Magrib prayers, the zongo chiefs also prayed for Dr. Bawumia to select Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Prempeh, as his running mate for the upcoming elections.
Select Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as your running mate — Zongo Chiefs tell Bawumia
The Council of Zongo Chiefs are urging the NPP flagbearer Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to select Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate.
Dr. Prempeh, according to the chiefs, was the best partner for Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana to its next level in 2025.
Speaking on behalf of the prayer congregation after the Quran recitation, Chief of Frafra and President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Musah, said they were praying for Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh because they have what it takes spiritually to lead Ghana to its next level.
"It is our wish that Dr. Bawumia will be sworn in as president on January 7, 2025, with Dr. NAPO as his vice president. I know that our toil tonight in this recitation will not be in vain," Alhaji Musah said
He continued "Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is our brother, and we ask Dr. Bawumia, who himself is a Zongo boy, to select him for them to take Ghana forward."
This endorsement and prayer by the Council of Zongo Chiefs, according to political pundits, is a testament to the national appeal of the Energy Minister, who himself, according to history, was named after an Asante Islamic cleric called Nana Poku, hence the name NAPO.
Dr. Prempeh himself is also on record to have been preaching the need for people to be voted for based on competence, a recipe for national cohesion and unity devoid of unnecessary religious sentiments.
