Six in 10 NDC people want Duffuor to lead party into 2024 general elections - Dela Coffie

"Fresh polls put Duffuor ahead of Mahama to lead the NDC.

“An overwhelming demography of NDC voters, and those who backed the Mills bloc hold the belief that the NDC needs a new leadership approach to issues.

“Indeed, six in ten people in the NDC support the calls for Dr Kwabena Duffuor to lead the party into 2024 general elections.”

According to Dela Coffie, a survey conducted by the 'Ghana Democracy Forum' on 'Clubhouse' last night states that the NDC needs a project for political power led with verve from the top and executed relentlessly at every level. And the respondents believe Dr Kwabena Duffuor is the man to lead the NDC out of its current electoral quagmire.

When asked directly whether they thought the NDC needed a change of direction, 46% said they favoured change, 41% said no, and 13% said they were indifferent.

Asked about their preference of a leader, 66% of 2,000 NDC voters sampled believe in Dr Kwabena Duffuor's ideas and leadership. While 34% acknowledged that the party needs a fresh blood going forward but don't believe Duffuor is the man for the party at this opportune time.

The survey further showed that support for Mahama is plunging, among the NDC "old guards," propelling Dr Kwabena Duffuor to a decent lead. It also reveals fresh doubts about Mahama within the NDC and broad objections to his 2024 candidacy just two days after the National Executive Committee of the party slated February 2023 for the presidential primaries.