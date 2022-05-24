Some people attempted to stage a coup in Ghana — Owusu Bempah prophesies

According to him, "I saw something in the realm of the spirit concerning Ghana and I want to give you a prayer topic… please, those of you who do not understand me do not insult me when you hear it. Because it is not my imagination, it is something that if we don't pray about it will happen.

"I saw some people attack at the presidency, I was people attacking the set of the presidency, the people were wild. There were some groups of people who were resisting that attack and it turned into a fight in the country and I saw blood being spilled. So, the security agencies in the country, if you hear this statement, take it seriously and beef up the country's security. If we don't pray, some people will make an attempt to stage a coup."

He urged Ghanaians to pray against the military takeover adding that the coup d'etat stage will happen in the form of terrorism and violent extremism.