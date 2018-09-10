Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa's woes – Nana Addo


President Akufo-Addo said continuing to attribute Africa’s underdevelopment to colonialism is not a solution to the challenges facing the continent.

President Akufo-Addo believes African leaders must begin finding solutions to problems rather than blaming colonialism for the continent’s woes.

According to him, continuing to attribute Africa’s underdevelopment to colonialism is in itself not a solution to the challenges facing the continent.

He, therefore, called on his counterparts to begin engaging in productive transactions that would enable their respective countries develop.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) 2018 held in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

The forum was organised on the theme: "Lead. Measure. Grow. Pathways to Turn Smallholder Farmers into Sustainable Agribusiness."

Various stakeholders in the agriculture industry across the globe were brought together to discuss how African countries can best grow and boost the sector.

According to Akufo-Addo, proper investment in the agricultural sector would not only ensure food security but job creation.

He further pointed to Ghana’s Planting for Food & Jobs (PFJ) programme as a perfect example of how such moves could solve the problem of job creation and food production simultaneously.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, also called on African leaders to make agriculture an important issue in their respective countries.

He said it’s high time African countries pushed for an effective public-private sector involvement in order to create more avenues in the agricultural sector.

