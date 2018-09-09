Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience


NPP Government Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience

President Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin in a Facebook post said the government is taking the nation in the right way and that Ghana's destiny is tied to the NPP succeeding.

  • Published:
play

The founder of policy think tank Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has admitted there is general economic hardship in the country but called for patience.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin in a Facebook post said the government is taking the nation in the right way and that Ghana's destiny is tied to the NPP succeeding.

READ MORE: Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls

The New Patriotic Party member also urged on the government to find a balance between pursuing the 'big vision goal' and responding to the needs of Ghanaians.

He said: "Where government is taking the nation is the right way, and must be made to succeed. I pray for two things: that government will find a workable balance between pursuing the big vision goal, and responding to the necessary electoral cycle relief expectations on the other hand.

“Again that the people will have the information and the patience to keep faith with the NPP. If we do not help the NPP to succeed, then I don’t know…Ghana’s destiny is tied practically to the NPP succeeding. If in doubt just observe that the Ghanaian actually holds the NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Trust me!”

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again

His comments come following the depreciation of the cedis.

On Friday, local banks were quoting that a dollar now sells at 4.7 cedis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again
2020 Elections: Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls 2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls
Andrew Barnes: Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against endless loans Andrew Barnes Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against endless loans
Vigilantism: Why political parties are forming vigilante groups Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groups
RIP: VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman' RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'
Vigilantism: IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE Vigilantism IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE

Recommended Videos

Local News: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Local News Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo
Salinko: Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Salinko Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers againbullet
2 Andrew Barnes Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against endless...bullet
3 NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to knowbullet
4 2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah...bullet
5 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
6 Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groupsbullet
7 Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC...bullet
8 RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated...bullet
9 Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately...bullet
10 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers again
2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo Mensah backs calls
Andrew Barnes Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against endless loans
Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groups
RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'
Vigilantism IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE
Review Recap of the week in politics
False Reports NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him
Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo
Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Justice Crabbe
Review Recap of the week in politics
False Reports NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him
Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo
Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
X
Advertisement