Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience

The founder of policy think tank Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has admitted there is general economic hardship in the country but called for patience.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin in a Facebook post said the government is taking the nation in the right way and that Ghana's destiny is tied to the NPP succeeding.

The New Patriotic Party member also urged on the government to find a balance between pursuing the 'big vision goal' and responding to the needs of Ghanaians.

He said: "Where government is taking the nation is the right way, and must be made to succeed. I pray for two things: that government will find a workable balance between pursuing the big vision goal, and responding to the necessary electoral cycle relief expectations on the other hand.

“Again that the people will have the information and the patience to keep faith with the NPP. If we do not help the NPP to succeed, then I don’t know…Ghana’s destiny is tied practically to the NPP succeeding. If in doubt just observe that the Ghanaian actually holds the NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Trust me!”

His comments come following the depreciation of the cedis.

On Friday, local banks were quoting that a dollar now sells at 4.7 cedis.