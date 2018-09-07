Recap of the week in politics

news

This morning, the death of revered lawyer and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe in Accra.

According to a family member who confirmed the death, he died after a short illness.

Justice Crabbe is a known apostle of the progress Ghana has made in the practice of democracy over the years.

Crabbe was Special Commissioner to the 1968 Constitutional Commission; Legislative Draftsmen to the 1969 Constituent Assembly which drafted the 1969 Constitution of Ghana.

READ ALSO: NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to...

He was also the Chairman of the 1979 Constituent Assembly and drafted the 1979 Constitution of Ghana.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia described Justice Crabbe as a fearless advocate.

He wrote: "He played an unprecedented role in the development of law, as well as, democratic institutions in Ghana, and was a fearless advocate. He would very much be missed."

Earlier in the week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other African leaders visited Beijing, China to attend a Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the forum, it was reported that Ghana is considering signing a 100-year $60 billion bond with the Chinese.

READ ALSO: '14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed...

“We believe that the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, proposed by President Xi Jinping, will further intensify Chinese commitment to Africa’s development. Last night’s message from President Xi, in his opening statement at this Summit, involving the allocation of a comprehensive package of support for Africa’s development, including a $60 billion fund, is a powerful reinforcement of that commitment,” Akufo-Addo said in the meeting.

This move has drawn the ire of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and some section of society.

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi has said he will lead the minority to oppose the proposed $50billion century bond government intends to go for, if it ever comes to Parliament.

READ ALSO: Anas returns with another explosive documentary...

“Future revenue will be mortgaged because every year, you have to pay 15% as interest on $50billion. First of all I anticipate that they will not even come with the $50billion, that is number one, if they come with$50billion I will oppose it personally, if they revise the amount to appreciable amount which we think that it will not mortgage the future revenue to the extent that it will jeopardise the economy of this country," he said.

Isaac Adongo, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, caused a frenzy in Parliament this week by storming out of a probe of the recently collapsed banks.

He said the documents documents presented to members of the Committee are a pale shadow of the information required to get a better understanding of the circumstances leading to the collapse of the seven banks.

He said the probe is a sham and cover up.