There'll be greater hardship in Ghana without E-levy — Supreme Court

The injunction application, dismissed by a 7 member panel of judges – Justices Nene Amegatcher, Nii Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace Johnson, Gertrude Torkornoo, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Yonny Kulendi said there'll be a "greater hardship on the state and the balance of power tilts in favour of the state."

The Court dismissed the application stating that, should the substantive case be heard and ruled unconstitutional, the GRA should keep an accurate record for reimbursement.

The injunction writ was filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, together with Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, challenging the approval of the E-levy bill by Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

The application further avers that unless the GRA is restrained, a subsequent nullification of the passage of the E-Levy Act cannot restore the status quo, and would lead to a multiplicity of suits by millions of Ghanaians to retrieve monies they may have paid as E-levy.