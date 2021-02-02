According to the timetable released, the Minister-designate for Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu and the Minister-designate for National Security Kan Dapaah will face the vetting committee first.

The Minority Leader and ranking member of Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Haruna Iddrisu opined that this will enable the Health Minister to get to work quickly, as Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is on the rise.

One vetting process Ghanaians will be watching out for is that of the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta. He will be vetted on February 16 alongside the Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, designated for Communication and Digitisation.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term is expected to have no more than 85 ministers.

This is in sharp contrast with the 126 ministerial appointments that characterised his first term in office.

Below is the schedule for the vetting of ministerial appointees;

Ministerial vetting timetable 1

Ministerial vetting timetable 2