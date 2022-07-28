RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will lose her seat in 2024 - Report

Authors:

Evans Annang

A survey by the Global Info Analytics has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will lose her seat in 2024.

Ursula Owusu
Ursula Owusu

According to the survey, the Minister of Communications is not favored by the constituents to lead them in the next elections.

Recommended articles

“Majority of NPP voters are unlikely to vote for her (44%),” the report stated.

The report further indicated that John Mahama currently leads in the constituency, and “if he carried the constituency, we expect the Minister to lose her seat.”

“A swing of less than 5% is required to flip the seat and if the polls are to be correct, we don’t see her surviving the onslaught in 2024,” it added.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, has in recent times reiterated her Ministry’s hardline stance on the registration of SIM cards.

She said the 31st July deadline will not be extended.

I therefore take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July, 2022 will not be extended,” she said.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization Pulse Ghana

She also stated that the exercise will ultimately help build a credible and safe SIM Card database in Ghana.

Most people access their internet through their mobile devices. We must make sure that they do so safely. We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard. Essentially this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud,” she noted.

The re-registration of SIM cards originally began on October 1, 2021 and ended on March 31, 2022. But the Ministry extended it to July 31, 2022, because most Ghanaians were yet to obtain their Ghana card.

The Ghana card is the only national identification card that can be used for the SIM registration.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bawumia cuts sod for first inland marine port in Northern Ghana

Bawumia cuts sod for first inland marine port in Northern Ghana

6 rich Ghanaian politicians

6 rich Ghanaian politicians

Raymond Atuguba

NPP's 'Break the 8' is about stealing the election - Atuguba reveals

John Mahama and Kennedy Agyapong

Only Kennedy Agyapong can beat Mahama in 2024 – Barker-Vormawor