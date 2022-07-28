Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will lose her seat in 2024 - Report

“Majority of NPP voters are unlikely to vote for her (44%),” the report stated.

The report further indicated that John Mahama currently leads in the constituency, and “if he carried the constituency, we expect the Minister to lose her seat.”

“A swing of less than 5% is required to flip the seat and if the polls are to be correct, we don’t see her surviving the onslaught in 2024,” it added.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, has in recent times reiterated her Ministry’s hardline stance on the registration of SIM cards.

She said the 31st July deadline will not be extended.

“I therefore take this opportunity to urge all those who’ve not registered their SIM cards to do so as the deadline of 31st July, 2022 will not be extended,” she said.

She also stated that the exercise will ultimately help build a credible and safe SIM Card database in Ghana.

“Most people access their internet through their mobile devices. We must make sure that they do so safely. We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard. Essentially this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud,” she noted.

The re-registration of SIM cards originally began on October 1, 2021 and ended on March 31, 2022. But the Ministry extended it to July 31, 2022, because most Ghanaians were yet to obtain their Ghana card.