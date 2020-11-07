CNN, NBC, the BBC and Associated Press have projected the democratic candidate as the winner of the United States presidential election, and the president-elect himself has taken to Twitter to thank Americans for electing him.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” Biden wrote on his Twitter page.

Some world leaders including Joe Biden’s former boss, president Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and many other world leaders have been sending the Biden team congratulatory messages.

Here are some congratulatory messages spotted on Twitter so far: