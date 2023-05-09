According to Mr. Spio-Garbrah, delegates of the party should vote for John Mahama to lead the NDC and subsequently Ghana in 2024.
Vote for John Mahama to be our flagbearer – Spio-Garbrah calls on NDC delegates
Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister for Trade and Industry has endorsed John Dramani Mahama ahead of the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
In a statement, Dr. Spio-Garbrah described former President Mahama as the best person to lead the country out of its current economic mess.
“The current worsening economic circumstances of our country under the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration demands that individuals and groups such as the NDC adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana. Among many other elements of change, Ghana needs urgent and speedy rebranding, along with an IMF bailout.
“The hope in the message of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” has been swallowed up by the dark and brackish waters of our Galamsey Waterloo, the monumental tourist attraction of a National Cathedral, “Large Hole in the Ground”, and the flights of luxurious fancy and expensive Imperial-style jetting at the Presidency.”
Dr. Spio-Garbrah also admonished the NDC leadership to adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana.
Relatedly, the campaign team of John Mahama’s main challenger, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has called for the postponement of the primaries.
According to them, the register and photo album that will be used for the May 13th primary is full of irregularities.
A petition sent to the Electoral Commission and Election Committee of NDC, on May 8,2023 under the signature Kofi Kukubor Head of Research and Strategy with the campaign team of Dr. Duffuor stating that extensive review of the voters registers or photo album for 220 Constituencies has identified several discrepancies that render the register incomplete or inaccurate.
