Vote for John Mahama to be our flagbearer – Spio-Garbrah calls on NDC delegates

In a statement, Dr. Spio-Garbrah described former President Mahama as the best person to lead the country out of its current economic mess.

“The current worsening economic circumstances of our country under the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration demands that individuals and groups such as the NDC adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana. Among many other elements of change, Ghana needs urgent and speedy rebranding, along with an IMF bailout.

“The hope in the message of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” has been swallowed up by the dark and brackish waters of our Galamsey Waterloo, the monumental tourist attraction of a National Cathedral, “Large Hole in the Ground”, and the flights of luxurious fancy and expensive Imperial-style jetting at the Presidency.”

Dr. Spio-Garbrah also admonished the NDC leadership to adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana.

Relatedly, the campaign team of John Mahama’s main challenger, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has called for the postponement of the primaries.

According to them, the register and photo album that will be used for the May 13th primary is full of irregularities.