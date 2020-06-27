In a unanimous decision Thursday, June 25, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the case by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which wanted an order for the use of the existing voter ID card and one Mark Takyi-Benson, who wanted the use of a birth certificate as source documents for eligibility to register as a voter.

The Supreme Court held that the Electoral Commission (EC) has the authority granted under Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution to compile an electoral roll.

The apex court granted only two reliefs sought by the NDC which had nothing to do with the inclusion of the use of an existing voter ID card as source documents and dismissed all the other reliefs.

It was a total of eight reliefs that were before the Supreme Court.

The Convener of IPRAN, Bernard Mornah, speaking to the press after the ruling said the judgment was unfortunate.

He said "We take very grievous note of the rather unfortunate outcome of the Supreme Court’s determination of the matter involving the inclusion of the existing voters’ ID card as a valid document for registering qualified Ghanaian voters contrary to the provisions of the C.I.126 as amended by the EC. The Court throwing away these well reasoned legally fertile arguments made in respect of this matter makes nonsense of the fundamental human rights accrued to all citizens under the 1992 Constitution. Indeed, this ruling speaks volumes about the state of the judiciary system in the country."