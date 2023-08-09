ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll make it easier for NDC if Bawumia leads NPP in 2024 – Sylvester Tetteh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has warned of dire consequences for the governing party should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia be elected flagbearer.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have it easy in the next general elections if the Vice President leads the NPP.

According to Tetteh, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former minister for trade and industry remains the only viable candidate to deliver victory for the NPP against the NDC in 2024.

“But I tell you, you are media people and can speak to the NDC about it, the arrival of Alan Kyerematen as a flagbearer… or haven’t the NDC said that all they will need is a cinema van if Bawumia is elected the flagbearer. All the need is a cinema van!” he stated in an interview on Nhyira FM.

Asked by the host if the NDC has a higher chance of winning the election with Dr Bawumia as flagbearer, Sly Tetteh responded in the affirmative stating he will be whipped “mercilessly.”

Sylvester Tetteh
Sylvester Tetteh

Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia are two leading candidates the the race for the NPP flagbearership.

Ahead of the contest, the party is scheduled to hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number to five before a final congress on November 4, 2023.

Critics of the vice president including Mr Kyerematen’s camp have argued against his election noting that the state of the economy under the current administration and his role in the government will be disadvantage to the party.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
