We’ll make it easier for NDC if Bawumia leads NPP in 2024 – Sylvester Tetteh

According to Tetteh, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former minister for trade and industry remains the only viable candidate to deliver victory for the NPP against the NDC in 2024.

“But I tell you, you are media people and can speak to the NDC about it, the arrival of Alan Kyerematen as a flagbearer… or haven’t the NDC said that all they will need is a cinema van if Bawumia is elected the flagbearer. All the need is a cinema van!” he stated in an interview on Nhyira FM.

Asked by the host if the NDC has a higher chance of winning the election with Dr Bawumia as flagbearer, Sly Tetteh responded in the affirmative stating he will be whipped “mercilessly.”

Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia are two leading candidates the the race for the NPP flagbearership.

Ahead of the contest, the party is scheduled to hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number to five before a final congress on November 4, 2023.