Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition


Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition

Following the controversy on the deal, Nana Addo has relieved Boakye Agyarko from office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The arguments between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the controversial power plant, AMERI deal will not end anytime soon.

The NPP in 2015 has alleged that former President John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, have a hand in the murky $510 million dollar AMERI Power deal believed to have been inflated by government.

The party cited ten reasons why there must be an "immediate, open, public, bipartisan and parliamentary enquiry into the $593 million agreement."

The NDC government on the other hand has explained the deal cost $510 million.

READ MORE: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

Critical questions have been raised about the deal after two journalists working for VG; a Norwegian Newspaper blew the lid on some details of the contract between Ghana’s Power Minister and Ameri Power.

Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power play

Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power

 

The party said "Following on from the damning revelations from the two Norwegian investigative journalists on  John Mahama's NDC government’s alleged fraudulent deal on 10 power turbines from Ameri Group of Dubai, and its rather weak, contradictory and porous response this morning, it is now evident that an urgent, immediate open public inquiry by Parliament, through a bipartisan committee, into details of the deal is urgently required.

"These 10 GE turbines, according to industry experts, go for a total basic cost of some $220 million. This, naturally, has raised questions over the justification for the additional whopping $360 million."

In 2017, the NPP effectively blocked an attempt by the government to enter into a $138 million agreement with AMERI Group for the operation of T3 Power Plant in Takoradi belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Ranking member on Mines and Energy and MP for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond was instrumental in blocking the deal which he described as 'send off loot' by the NDC government and was to saddle Ghanaians with an unnecessary financial burden.

The government had placed the agreement in parliament but the MP for Adansi Asokwa said the deal stinks and that parliament must not approve it.

But the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo has warned the Energy Ministry to dismiss plans of terminating the AMERI deal because it will end up in huge damages against the Government of Ghana.

In responding to two letters from the Energy Minister requesting for legal advice to suspend monthly payment to AMERI, the attorney general kicked against the move because "the deal is valid" and satisfies Ghana's procurement processes.

READ ALSO: Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP

She  noted the government of Ghana "entered into a very unfavourable agreement with AMERI," adding the only way out is for the government to "renegotiate the deal with AMERI with a view to achieving a more favourable term."

Despite the protest against the re-negotiation of the AMERI deal by the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the new deal pending parliamentary approval.

Boakye Agyarko, dismissed Energy Minister play

Boakye Agyarko, dismissed Energy Minister

 

Following the protest by Ghanaians and civil society groups, the government has made a U-turn with the renegotiated deal.

Reports indicate that Nana Addo had been misled to believe that Africa and Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) Group and the government of Ghana had assessed the deal thoroughly for him to approve the deal pending parliamentary approval.

But he [Nana Addo] has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with AMERI.

Following the controversy on the deal, Nana Addo has relieved Boakye Agyarko from office.

But the Minority said more heads must roll at the seat of government over the AMERI deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Appraisal: I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Booted Out: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why
Ministerial Changes: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
False Reports: Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Reshuffle: Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador
Ministerial Reshuffle: Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions

Recommended Videos

Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei



Top Articles

1 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
2 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
3 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
4 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
5 Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MPbullet
6 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit...bullet
7 Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... –...bullet
8 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too...bullet
9 Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness...bullet
10 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet

Related Articles

AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP
AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo
Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari fires
Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110
Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP
AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal
Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal
Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra