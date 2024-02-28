Who partners Mahama? – Profiles of the 3 top candidates for NDC’s running mate

The NDC in a statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said in response to the communication, the party is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Council of Elders will convene at 11:00 hrs on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter.

It said the party is confident that the running mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.

Check out the profiles of the three top candidates considered to be highly placed to partner Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

Profile of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang stands as a distinguished figure in Ghana's academic and political spheres, renowned for her trailblazing accomplishments and unwavering commitment to education, gender equality, and sustainable development. Born on November 22, 1951, in Cape Coast, Ghana, she has navigated through various realms of public service, academia, and governance, leaving an indelible mark on each.

Academic Excellence and Leadership

Opoku-Agyemang's academic journey is a testament to her dedication to education and scholarship. She earned her Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in English and French at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and proceeded to obtain her Master's and Ph.D. in Literature from York University in Canada. Her academic career blossomed at the University of Cape Coast, where she not only imparted knowledge but also engaged in transformative leadership roles. In 2008, she made history by becoming the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian university, a position that allowed her to champion the causes of quality education, research excellence, and gender equity within and beyond the university community.

Contributions to Education and Policy

Throughout her tenure in academia, Professor Opoku-Agyemang was instrumental in initiating and implementing policies aimed at enhancing the educational landscape in Ghana. She has been involved in various educational reforms and projects, advocating for accessible and inclusive education. Her efforts extend to promoting literacy and encouraging the study of science and mathematics among girls, recognizing the critical role of education in empowering individuals and transforming societies.

Political Career

In July 2020, Professor Opoku-Agyemang entered the political limelight when she was announced as the running mate to John Mahama, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 Ghanaian general election. Her selection was historic, as she was the first woman to be nominated for the vice-presidency by a major political party in Ghana. Though the NDC did not win the election, her candidacy represented a significant milestone in Ghana's political history, highlighting the increasing recognition of women's roles in governance and leadership.

Advocacy and Social Contributions

Beyond her academic and political endeavors, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a vocal advocate for social issues, including women's rights, children's education, and environmental sustainability. She has participated in numerous conferences and platforms, both locally and internationally, where she has voiced her commitment to these causes. Her advocacy work is driven by the belief that sustainable development can only be achieved through inclusive policies and practices that prioritize the welfare of all segments of society.

Legacy and Impact

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's legacy is characterized by her pioneering spirit, intellectual contributions, and moral leadership. Her career reflects a deep-seated dedication to public service, with a focus on fostering educational excellence, advocating for gender equality, and contributing to the sustainable development of Ghana. As she continues to engage in public discourse and advocacy, her life's work remains a source of inspiration for many, particularly women and young people aspiring to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

Profile of Julius Debrah

Julius Debrah is a prominent Ghanaian politician known for his significant contributions to public service and governance in Ghana. With a career spanning various sectors of government, Debrah has established himself as a key figure in Ghana's political landscape, particularly within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the country's major political parties.

Early Life and Education

Julius Debrah was born on June 17, 1966, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He pursued higher education at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Debrah's educational background laid a solid foundation for his entry into public service and his subsequent political career.

Political Career and Public Service

Julius Debrah's journey in public service began in local government, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Akuapim South District Assembly. His leadership in this role was marked by initiatives aimed at improving local governance and enhancing community development.

Debrah's political career saw a significant advancement when he was appointed as the Eastern Regional Minister in Ghana. His tenure in this position was characterized by efforts to address regional challenges and to promote economic development within the Eastern Region.

In further recognition of his capabilities and contributions, Debrah was appointed as the Greater Accra Regional Minister. This role placed him at the helm of Ghana's most populous region, where he was responsible for overseeing the implementation of government policies and programs designed to improve the living standards of the inhabitants.

Appointment as Chief of Staff

One of the pinnacle moments in Julius Debrah's career came in 2015 when he was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the Chief of Staff. Serving in this capacity, Debrah was the President's principal assistant, responsible for the overall management of the staff of the Office of the President and ensuring the effective implementation of the President's agenda. His tenure as Chief of Staff was noted for his diplomatic approach to governance and his efforts to streamline operations within the presidency for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Personal Qualities and Leadership Style

Julius Debrah is admired for his calm demeanor, strategic thinking, and leadership qualities. His approach to governance and public service emphasizes consensus-building, inclusivity, and a keen focus on sustainable development. Debrah is also recognized for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the Ghanaian people.

Legacy and Contributions

Throughout his career, Julius Debrah has made significant contributions to Ghana's political and social development. His roles at various levels of government have allowed him to impact positively on governance, regional development, and national policy implementation. Even after serving in high-profile positions, Debrah remains a respected figure in Ghanaian politics, known for his experience, wisdom, and dedication to the country's progress.

Profile of Kwame Awuah-Darko

Kwame Awuah-Darko is a notable figure in Ghanaian politics and business, recognized for his leadership skills, strategic vision, and contributions to the country's economic and political landscape. His multifaceted career encompasses significant roles in both the private sector and public service, underlining his diverse expertise and commitment to Ghana's development.

Early Life and Education

Born in Ghana, Kwame Awuah-Darko pursued higher education with a focus on economics and finance, which laid the groundwork for his future career. His academic background equipped him with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate both the complexities of global business and the intricacies of political governance.

Business Career

Before venturing into politics, Awuah-Darko established himself in the business world, demonstrating a keen acumen for entrepreneurship and corporate leadership. He has been involved in various business ventures, significantly contributing to Ghana's private sector development. His success in business is attributed to his innovative approach, strategic planning, and commitment to excellence.

Political Career

Kwame Awuah-Darko's transition into politics was marked by his dedication to public service and his desire to leverage his expertise for national development. He is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of Ghana's leading political parties, where he has played a key role in shaping policy and strategy.

Managing Director of BOST and TOR

One of Awuah-Darko's most notable contributions to public service was his tenure as the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and later, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). His leadership at these state-owned enterprises was transformative, focusing on operational efficiency, financial stability, and strategic investments to revitalize these critical components of Ghana's energy sector.

Under his management, both BOST and TOR saw significant improvements in their operations and financial health, contributing to the stabilization of Ghana's oil and gas industry. His efforts were recognized as instrumental in enhancing the country's energy security and economic stability.

Vision for Ghana

Kwame Awuah-Darko is known for his visionary leadership and his commitment to sustainable development. He advocates for policies that promote economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social equity. His political and business endeavors reflect a deep commitment to leveraging Ghana's resources for the benefit of its people, emphasizing the importance of governance, transparency, and innovation in achieving national development goals.

Contributions and Legacy

Awuah-Darko's legacy in Ghanaian public service and the business sector is marked by his impactful leadership and transformative initiatives. Through his roles in government and the private sector, he has contributed to shaping Ghana's economic landscape, fostering growth, and promoting sustainable development practices.