President Akufo-Addo booed during speech at Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen Festival saw a host of performances including Ghanaian stars Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog. Nigerian musicians Tems, Tiwa Savage, Oxalade also performed on the night with American musicians SZA and Usher Raymond IV crowing the show.

Ghana’s president who was present at the event at the Independence Square was welcomed with boos when he was introduced to give his speech.

The crown expressed their displeasure in the economic challenges Ghana has been facing that have affected the lives of many who were present to see their favourite musician perform.

Some section of the crowd went on the clap while shouting ‘away’. However, the president continues with his speech as scheduled with those shouts eventually going down.

An inattentive audience expressed their sentiments one last time with boos after the present shared pleasantries after his speech.

In what could have been a coincidence, the DJ on the night following the president’s speech tried to put the audience back in a celebratory mood with Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ before changing the song on “who never f***** up, hands in the air, no hands?”.

Ghana has faced a number economic challenges in 2022. The West African country has battled hikes in fuel prices with the Cedi also struggling on the international market with an interest rate of about a dollar to 10 cedis.