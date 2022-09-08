Word leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with sadness and glowing tributes

The late Queen Elizabeth II, is the UK's longest-serving monarch. She assumed the throne in 1952, she ruled the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Pulse Live Kenya

The death of the Queen has since attracted tributes from world leaders who are expressing sadness over her death, whilst sharing their condolences to her family and the United Kingdom.

The Queen's son, expected to be the next ruler of the UK, has released a statement following the death of his mother. It reads:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family

Pulse Ghana

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Former American President, Bill Clinton said "my thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service".

French President, Emmanuel Macron also adds his tribute. Via a statement released, he said "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years," said the French President.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier sent his best wishes to The Queen, has written a heartfelt tribute.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle on March 7th 2022 Pulse Ghana

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Mr Trudeau said.

"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time".

Anwar Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Barrack Obama with his wife reacting the news said "like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time"

Former Bristish Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who met with the Queen on Tuesday, has released a three-part statement on his Twitter page.

2a8907bf-4163-45a8-ba20-d1b6e4d3cd64

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, wrote "it is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

American Ex-President Donald Trump has also released a long statement, in which he calls Queen Elizabeth II "a grand and beautiful lady."

Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth Pulse Ghana

It reads: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world".

In a touching story from Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, he said: "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi view items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace on the second day of his visit to the UK on November 13, 2015 CREDIT: DOMINIC LIPINSKI - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES Pulse Ghana

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."