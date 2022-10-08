RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

5 African players with the most world cup goals

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The African player who holds the record for the most goals scored in the World Football Cup comes from Ghana. Having played in the competition 3 times, he managed to score a total of 6 goals

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Total Goals: 6

Gyan is the top African goal scorer in the World Cup as he scored six goals in three editions; 2006, 2010, and 2014 beating the all-time record of Roger Milla. Asamoah scored one goal in 2006 against the Czech Republic; three goals in 2010 against Serbia, Australia, and the USA; two goals in 2014 against Germany and Portugal.

Roger Milla
Roger Milla Pulse Nigeria

Roger Milla

Total Goals: 5

Roger Milla has five goals to his record and has been respected around the continent. In the 1990 World Cup, he scored four goals that were each celebrated with a unique dance. In 1994, he made a name for himself as he scored, making him the oldest goal-scorer in a World Cup tournament. He is from Cameroon.

Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa ece-auto-gen

Ahmed Musa

Total Goals: 4

Two goals against Argentina in the 2014 world and another two goals against Iceland at the last edition world cup in Russia (2018).

Samuel Eto'o
Samuel Eto'o Pulse Ghana

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

Total Goals: 3

Eto’o became the first man to be named African Player of the Year four consecutive times. He made his first World Cup in 1998, being the youngest player ever to appear in a World Cup until the 2008 FIFA World Cup when Victor Manon, being 16 years 15 days, set a new record. He scored his sole goal of the 2002 FIFA World Cup when he netted the game-winner against Saudi Arabia during the group stage on 6 June 2002, which was Cameroon’s only win in the competition.

papa bouba diop
papa bouba diop pulse senegal

Papa Bouba Diop

Total Goals: 3

Senegalese Bouba Diop has the same record goalscorer as Samuel Eto'o in World Cup history but with fewer appointments disputed. The Senegalese player scored three goals in the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002 getting into this particular list shows that African football despite its enormous natural potential, still does not emerge in forms together in a big event like a World.

OTHER NOTABLE NAMES:

Henri Camara, Senegal, 2 goals,

2002

Patrick Mboma, Cameroon, 2 goals

1998, 2002

Didier Drogba, Cote d’Ivoire, 2 goals

2006, 2010

Aruna Dindane, Cote d’Ivoire, 2, goals

2006

Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria, 2 goals

1994

Shaun Bartlett, South Africa, 2 goals

1998

Meanwhile, the 2022 Qatar world cup is gradually inching closer, could there be another possible African name joining the list of goal scorers? Time will tell!

