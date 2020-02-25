In an interview on Angel FM last Thursday, WO1 Tandoh allegedly made disparaging remarks against a fellow coach, a conduct the GFA considers as bringing the game into disrepute.

Tandoh lashed out at Maxwell Konadu for allowing Asante Kotoko to start with ten men when they faced off against his side Aduana Stars last week Wednesday. He hurled insult at Konadu, referring him as a village coach, who intentionally came to Dormaa with superstitious tactics. Surprisingly, Aduana Stars also started the game with ten men.

His conduct has been referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation and adjudication.

The Ethics Committee is expected to commence investigations soon and will invite the Coach to its next sitting.

