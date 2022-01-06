AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to miss Ghana clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Gabon find themselves in a very tough group, having been paired against Ghana, Morocco and Comoros in Group C.

Aubameyang is now certain to be ruled out of the Panthers’ first two matches against Comoros and Ghana.

Gabon will kick off their AFCON campaign on Monday against Comoros before taking on the Black Stars four days later.

The proximity of both matches means Aubameyang will not be available, as he is expected to be in isolation for at least 10 days.

The 32-year-old, however, has a very slim chance of playing in Gabon’s final group game against Morocco if he recovers before then.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang’s international teammate Mario Lemina has also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Southampton midfielder was with the Arsenal striker during their partying night in Dubai.

The latest development adds to Aubameyang’s recent controversies after he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December.

He is reported to have been granted permission to visit his sick mother in France last month but returned later than the expected time.