AFCON 2021: Joseph Paintsil out, Kofi Kyereh in as Milo names starting XI to face Gabon

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has made one change to the team that will face Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this evening.

The Serbians has chosen to stick with the majority of players who started against Morocco in Ghana’s opening Group C game.

Joseph Paintsil, who was a lively presence against the Atlas Lions, has been replaced in the starting line-up by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Meanwhile, Joojo Wollacot remains in post and is flanked by Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku.

Thomas Partey maintains his midfield partnership with Baba Iddrisu, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kofi Kyereh will play as wingers.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, both start in attack against the Panthers, who are also without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite the Arsenal striker recovering from COVID-19.

The Black Stars are aiming for their first win in the tournament following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.

Here’s Ghana’s line-up to face Gabon:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

