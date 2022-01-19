Sports Ministry summons GFA leadership over Black Stars’ abysmal AFCON performance

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

A statement signed by Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif said the performance of the team was hugely disappointing.

It further stated that an emergency meeting has been scheduled for Friday, with the leadership of the GFA summoned to discuss how to get the team back on track.

“The entire country is extremely disappointed by the abysmal performance and early exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports shares in the nation’s sentiment,” the statement said.

“With the government providing the team all the needed logistical and financial support including resources for preparation and participation in the qualifier stage to the tournament and eventually a pre-tournament camping in Qatar, the ministry is particularly disappointed in the team’s performance.

“The Ministry has summoned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership to an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday, 21st January, 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will now set sights on the FIFA World Cup play-off, which is scheduled for March.