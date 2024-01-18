Atcho has previously officiated two World Cup qualifiers, nine CAF Champions League matches, and eight CAF Confederation Cup games.
Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho to officiate Ghana vs Egypt game
Referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon will be the man at the centre when Ghana takes on Egypt in their second Group B game of the ongoing 2023 AFCON.
In September 2023, he had the honor of officiating the CAF Super Cup clash between El Ahly and USM Alger.
It's noteworthy that Atcho adopts a rather strict officiating style, as evident from the 39 yellow cards he issued in the nine CAF Champions League games.
The last time he refereed a match involving the Black Stars was in June 2022, resulting in a draw against the Central African Republic.
However, there's hope for Ghanaian fans, as Atcho's first match with Ghana in October 2021 saw them secure a 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier.
After the recent match against Cape Verde, some fans expressed dissatisfaction with referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo's decisions, particularly regarding the disallowed goal by Majeed Ashimeru and a denied penalty.
Hopefully, tonight's game won't leave room for similar criticisms of the referee's performance.
