‘I’ve never dated Delay, we’re like family’ – Agyemang-Badu

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has rubbished claims that he’s in an intimate relationship with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to him, the television presenter, who is popularly known as Delay, is like family to him.

In recent years, there have been widespread reports that Agyemang-Badu and Delay are involved in a serious relationship.

However, the former Udinese midfielder clarified that they have never dated, adding that they’re only good friends.

“I never dated Delay. It was like a good friend turned family. I met her through one of her friends, who told me Delay wanted to interview me… That’s how we became friends,” he told Sammy Kay.

The U-20 World Cup winner is also currently without a club after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

However, the former Udinese and Bursaspor midfielder has returned to full fitness and is currently working towards finding a new club.

