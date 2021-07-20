‘I’ve never dated Delay, we’re like family’ – Agyemang-Badu

In recent years, there have been widespread reports that Agyemang-Badu and Delay are involved in a serious relationship.

Pulse Ghana

However, the former Udinese midfielder clarified that they have never dated, adding that they’re only good friends.

“I never dated Delay. It was like a good friend turned family. I met her through one of her friends, who told me Delay wanted to interview me… That’s how we became friends,” he told Sammy Kay.

The U-20 World Cup winner is also currently without a club after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.