Only liars will say Ghana football is not in tatters – Agyemang-Badu

Scores of Ghanaians hit the streets last Wednesday to demonstrate against the mismanagement of football in the country.

Giving his take on the current state of football in Ghana, Agyemang-Badu said the sport is in tatters, insisting anyone who suggests otherwise is a liar.

“After 15 years of winning the U-20 World Cup, where is our team? So if people are suggesting 15 points [referring to the petition of the #SaveGhanaFootball leaders] to make football better, what is wrong with that?” he said on UTV’s United Showbiz.

“Our football is in tatters and anybody who says otherwise is a liar. Our only source of joy now is the Black Queens. All other national teams have nothing to write home about currently.”

The former Udinese midfielder added: “Have you seen Tamale Park? We need to seek answers to some of these questions. The demonstrators didn’t go there to attack anyone. There are suggesting things that are very important for football and I support them.

“I was discovered by a teacher through interschools. So what is wrong if someone says invest in inter-school football? Most of us including Samuel Inkoom, Abeiku Quansah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari Asamoah Gyan and many more are all finished products from grassroots football. So I think it is a great idea to suggest the investment into grassroots football.”

Agyemang-Badu called time on his international football career at the age of 30 in 2021. He was a member of the Black Satellites side that clinched the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.