The former footballer who also played for number of English football clubs died at the age of 40.

Junior Agogo, played 27 times for Ghana's national team, scoring 11 goals. In 2008 he scored the winning goal as Ghana beat Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, though the Black Stars were then beaten in the semifinals by Cameroon.

Agogo, who was a fan favorite suffered stroke for the past two years before his demise.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is among the many football fans paying glowing tribute to the late player.

In a tweet, President Nana Addo described Agogo a a fine player” who represented the nation proudly any time he was called up to the national team.

The current Black Stars general captain, Asamoah Gyan also said he was gutted by the news.

Since his demise, tributes have been pouring in from across the world, including his former clubs, and former teammates.