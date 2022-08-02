Alphonso Davies: Canada gave me and my family a better life

This, the 21-year-old said, is in appreciation for all that Canada has given to him and his family since they arrived in the country.

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Davies said Canada welcomed him and his family and gave them a better life.

He noted that it was a great honour to play for Canada and wants to express his appreciation by giving back.

“Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. it enabled me to live my dreams,” the left-back tweeted.

“It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity.”

In January, the Bayern Munich defender was sidelined after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.