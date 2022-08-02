RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Alphonso Davies: Canada gave me and my family a better life

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana-born Canada international Alphonso Davies says he wants to give back to Canadians for everything the country has done for him and his family.

Alphonso Davies: Canada welcomed my family and gave us a better life
The football has, therefore, revealed that he will donate all his earnings from the Qatar 2022 World Cup to charity.

This, the 21-year-old said, is in appreciation for all that Canada has given to him and his family since they arrived in the country.

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.

Alphonso Davies completed a dream debut 2019/2020 season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich
In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Davies said Canada welcomed him and his family and gave them a better life.

He noted that it was a great honour to play for Canada and wants to express his appreciation by giving back.

“Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. it enabled me to live my dreams,” the left-back tweeted.

“It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity.”

In January, the Bayern Munich defender was sidelined after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.

However, he has now recovered, even playing in the Bavarians’ German Super Cup victory against RB Leipzig over the weekend.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

