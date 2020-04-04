The Black Stars captain was named 30th on the list that also includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Patrick Bamford and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The 30-year-old has been in imperious form for Swansea City since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce last summer.
The Ghanaian has already reached double figures in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and also providing a couple of assists.
Below is the full-list of FourFourTwo's Top 50 Football League players for the 2019/20 season:
50 - Callum O'Hare
49 - Danny Mayor
48 - Michael Ihiekwe
47 - Lee Tomlin
46 - Perry Ng
45 - Lee Jacobson
44 - Patrick Bauer
43 - Nicky Maynard
42 - Paddy Madden
41 - Ben Whiteman
40 - Cauley Woodrow
39 - Joseph Mills
38 - James Henry
37 - Charlie Kirk
36 - Jed Wallace
35 - Armand Gnanduillet
34 - James Norwood
33 - Brice Samba
32 - Steven Fletcher
31 - Nicky Law
30 - Andre Ayew
29 - Cameron Brannagan
28 - Lewis Grabban
27 - Eoin Doyle
26 - Nahki Wells
25 - Chris Maguire
24 - Ronan Curtis
23 - Joe Allen
22 - Marcus Maddison
21 - Patrick Bamford
20 - Joe Lolley
19 - Karlan Grant
18 - Jude Bellingham
17 - Jake Livermore
16 - Grady Diangana
15 - Matty Cash
14 - Ivan Toney
13 - Pablo Hernandez
12 - Pontus Jansson
11 - Ben White
10 - Bradley Dack
9 - Romaine Sawyers
8 - Tom Cairney
7 - Wayne Rooney
6 - Ollie Watkins
5 - Ebe Eze
4 - Matheus Pereira
3 - Said Benrahma
2 - Kalvin Phillips
1 - Aleksandar Mitrovic