The Black Stars captain was named 30th on the list that also includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Patrick Bamford and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 30-year-old has been in imperious form for Swansea City since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce last summer.

The Ghanaian has already reached double figures in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and also providing a couple of assists.

Below is the full-list of FourFourTwo's Top 50 Football League players for the 2019/20 season:

50 - Callum O'Hare

49 - Danny Mayor

48 - Michael Ihiekwe

47 - Lee Tomlin

46 - Perry Ng

45 - Lee Jacobson

44 - Patrick Bauer

43 - Nicky Maynard

42 - Paddy Madden

41 - Ben Whiteman

40 - Cauley Woodrow

39 - Joseph Mills

38 - James Henry

37 - Charlie Kirk

36 - Jed Wallace

35 - Armand Gnanduillet

34 - James Norwood

33 - Brice Samba

32 - Steven Fletcher

31 - Nicky Law

30 - Andre Ayew

29 - Cameron Brannagan

28 - Lewis Grabban

27 - Eoin Doyle

26 - Nahki Wells

25 - Chris Maguire

24 - Ronan Curtis

23 - Joe Allen

22 - Marcus Maddison

21 - Patrick Bamford

20 - Joe Lolley

19 - Karlan Grant

18 - Jude Bellingham

17 - Jake Livermore

16 - Grady Diangana

15 - Matty Cash

14 - Ivan Toney

13 - Pablo Hernandez

12 - Pontus Jansson

11 - Ben White

10 - Bradley Dack

9 - Romaine Sawyers

8 - Tom Cairney

7 - Wayne Rooney

6 - Ollie Watkins

5 - Ebe Eze

4 - Matheus Pereira

3 - Said Benrahma

2 - Kalvin Phillips

1 - Aleksandar Mitrovic