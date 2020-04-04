The Black Stars captain was named 30th on the list that also includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Patrick Bamford and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 30-year-old has been in imperious form for Swansea City since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce last summer.

READ ALSO: Showing off tattoos and keeping a ‘wild’ pet: How Memphis Depay is self-isolating

Andre Ayew has been in imperious form for Swansea this season
Andre Ayew has been in imperious form for Swansea this season

The Ghanaian has already reached double figures in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and also providing a couple of assists.

Below is the full-list of FourFourTwo's Top 50 Football League players for the 2019/20 season:

50 - Callum O'Hare

49 - Danny Mayor

48 - Michael Ihiekwe

47 - Lee Tomlin

46 - Perry Ng

45 - Lee Jacobson

44 - Patrick Bauer

43 - Nicky Maynard

42 - Paddy Madden

41 - Ben Whiteman

40 - Cauley Woodrow

39 - Joseph Mills

38 - James Henry

37 - Charlie Kirk

36 - Jed Wallace

35 - Armand Gnanduillet

34 - James Norwood

33 - Brice Samba

32 - Steven Fletcher

31 - Nicky Law

30 - Andre Ayew

29 - Cameron Brannagan

28 - Lewis Grabban

27 - Eoin Doyle

26 - Nahki Wells

25 - Chris Maguire

24 - Ronan Curtis

23 - Joe Allen

22 - Marcus Maddison

21 - Patrick Bamford

20 - Joe Lolley

19 - Karlan Grant

18 - Jude Bellingham

17 - Jake Livermore

16 - Grady Diangana

15 - Matty Cash

14 - Ivan Toney

13 - Pablo Hernandez

12 - Pontus Jansson

11 - Ben White

10 - Bradley Dack

9 - Romaine Sawyers

8 - Tom Cairney

7 - Wayne Rooney

6 - Ollie Watkins

5 - Ebe Eze

4 - Matheus Pereira

3 - Said Benrahma

2 - Kalvin Phillips

1 - Aleksandar Mitrovic