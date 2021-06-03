Andre Ayew receives award for finishing season as Swansea’s top scorer

The Ghanaian scored 17 goals for the Jack Army during the season, a tally which makes him the club’s highest scorer.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Championship outfit honoured Ayew for his exploits in front of goal.

“The winner of our 2020-21 Top Goalscorer award is Andre Ayew,” Swansea tweeted, accompanied by a photo of Ayew holding his plaque.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars captain believes his quality has not waned despite playing in the English Championship.

The 31-year-old maintains that he’s rather getting better, citing his numbers with the Jack Army and the Ghana national team.

Ayew also revealed that he had offers from Premier League clubs but turned them down to stay at Swansea.

"Some people will say maybe my career has dwindled because I'm playing in the championship and let me say there were offers to go and play in the Premier and I could have jumped at the first offer that came in, but no," he told BBC Sport Africa last month.

"Sometimes it's not every offer that comes that you have to take, you first look at your happiness and then consult your family and the team and see what is best before making a decision.