Anita Asante: First female player of Ghanaian descent to win Champions League set to retire

Currently a player of Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League, Asante is set to draw down the curtains on her career at the end of the current campaign.

She remains the only female footballer of Ghanaian descent to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Asante was part of the Arsenal side that romped to an unprecedented quadruple in 2007 after sweeping every domestic and European trophy.

In a tweet announcing her retirement, the defender wrote: “On the eve of my 37th birthday, it's time to announce my retirement from football at the end of the season!

“I want to thank my family, team-mates, managers, fans & all the clubs I have played for. To say it's been a privilege is an understatement. It's been a dream.”

Asante will retire as a winner of four FA Cups, the Women’s Champions League and a league champion in England, the United States and Sweden.

She also earned 71 caps for England, while also representing Great Britain during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Asante aims to get into football management after retirement, insisting it has always been her dream to coach her childhood club.

"I want to get into coaching and management. I want to support the next generation of players and share my experiences with them," she told BBC Sport.