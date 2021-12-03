‘Partey was the worst player on the pitch’ – Arsenal fans lash out after Man United defeat

Partey was paired with Egyptian Mohamed Elneny in midfield but the duo couldn’t match the energy of Fred and Scott McTominay.

In the end, Manchester United run out winners after coming from a goal down, thanks to a double from Cristiano Ronaldo and another from Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal made a bright start to the game and opened the scoring in the 13th minute under controversial circumstances after Emile Smith Rowe volleyed a rebound into the net despite David de Gea going to the ground after being ‘fouled’ by Fred.

However, the Reds recovered superbly with Fernandes levelling the score just before half time. Ronaldo made it 2-1 after the restart but Martin Odegaard restored parity two minutes later.

Odegaard then went from hero to villain after fouling Fred in the Arsenal box, with Ronaldo expertly converting to hand Manchester United a 3-2 victory.

In the aftermath of the game, many Arsenal fans took to vent their frustration and some called out Partey for his performance.