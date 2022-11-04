Asamoah Gyan drops new song for the 2022 World Cup

In a post on social media, Gyan said the song is an anthem for the World Cup which kick off in a fortnight time.

Despite being known for his goal scoring prowess, Asamoah Gyan also has mild music career and he collaborated with Castro on the popular “African Girls” song after the 2010 World Cup.

This is the second collaborative work between Kianni and the legendary striker known in music circles as Baby Jet. Kianni featured Baby Jet on the song Ungrateful.

Asamoah Gyan recently opened about his painful penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“I had to cry, because I felt like I went from hero to zero,” Gyan told FIFA.com in a short documentary about Ghana’s campaign in South Africa.

“I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m alone in a room, it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life.”

The veteran forward endured the lowest point of his career when the Black Stars faced the South Americans over a decade ago.

Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.