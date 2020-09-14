Gyan is yet to join a new club since parting ways with Indian side NorthEast United.

The 34-year old’s national team career seems to be coming to an end after the technical team of the Black Stars snubbed him following the announcement of new leadership roles in the team.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo, Asamoah Gyan display their football skills (video)

Some Ghanaians believe that it's high time Asamoah Gyan retired from football, but Anim Addo has said that the former Sunderland could play until he turns 40.

“He has said when the time is due he will announce it. Many top officials don’t want him to quit football now and he doesn’t want to retire now. A lot will depend on him on when he wants to retire. Players now play till forty years and its football which doesn’t matter your age,” Anim Addo told Nhyira Power Sports.

‘Baby Jet’ as Gyan is commonly referred to has 51 goals from 109 matches and is hoping to play football professionally for the next couple of years.

“Gyan feels very strong now and has made up his mind to play so he is considering offers that come his way deciding the number of years that will help him. At a point when he feels he cannot continue active football, he will duly announce his retirement but he is not close to hanging his boots,” he added.

Gyan left Dansoman side Liberty Professionals for Italian Serie A side Udinese in 2003. He has gone on to represent Modena, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai and Kayserispor.