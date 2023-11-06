‘Forever in our hearts’ – Asamoah Gyan remembers mother on her death anniversary

Madam Cecilia Amoako drove her car into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the Ridge Hospital.

The sad incident greatly devastated Gyan, who was at the time playing for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Twelve years on, Gyan took to Instagram to commemorate the death anniversary of his mother, who he said will forever remain in her heart.

“You left us exactly this day (6th November) mum broken heart. I always prayed that you should guide me wherever you are,” he wrote.

“Now everything has fallen in place exactly around this time. You have really answered my prayers. Wooooow, thank you soo much mum. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has opened up on whether he’ll re-marry following the annulment of his marriage to Gifty Gyan.

The ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward did not explicitly reveal his next plans but said he was currently focusing on his kids.

Pulse Ghana

"The reason why we went to the court was that, I annulled the marriage and my wish has been granted, because the things I unraveled were the truth,” he told Asempa FM, as quoted by the Daily Graphic.

He further stated that his children were “the most important thing. I am very, very happy with my life, I am a family man, my children like and love me and I also love and like all of them and so that is where my focus is."