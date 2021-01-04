Gyan and Boateng sang 'Yesu Wo' by Noble Nketia and they performed it nicely to the delight of the few people around.

It is understood the concert took place at the mansion of Asamoah Gyan called La Basilica at Weija in Accra during the Christmas break

Emmanuel Boateng took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of his stage performance with Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan is well known for his love for music, having been featured by renowned Ghanaian artiste namely Castro and Stonebwoy.

He also established himself as the lead entertainer in the camp of the Black Stars for over a decade. He led jama session and other songs to inspire his teammates ahead of matches.

However, the musical performance of Emmanuel Boateng comes as a surprise because nothing is known of his ability to sing so well.

The 35-year-old is now plying his trade in Ghana with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

He has had a difficult start to the season due to injury worries and he is yet to start a game for the Royals, despite having been used as a substitute.

Legon Cities have been rocked bottom to the Ghana Premier League ladder with three points.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Boateng who shot to fame after emerging as the first African player to record a hat-trick against Barcelona now plays for Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League.