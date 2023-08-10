Avoid weed and enhancement drugs – Ghanaian footballers told

"If you are an upcoming player and anyone tells you weed and body enhancement drugs will help your football career, it's a lie. It doesn't add anything to your football skills,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has annulled all sanctions imposed on the players of Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies over alleged match manipulation two years ago.

A statement from the international adjudicatory body also ordered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to pay each player CHF300.

The money, CAS said, was to help cover the legal fees and other expenses incurred by the players in trying to clear their names.

“The Ghana Football Association is ordered to pay to Messrs. Alex Aso, Felix Abuska, Mohammed Zakari, Shaibu Taufiq, Fard Ibrahim, Richard Acquaah, Eric Esso, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Kwame Moses, Empem Dacosta, Frank Akoto, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Solomon Afriyie, Mohammed Bailou, Emmanuel Owuso, Samed Mohammed, Paul Asare de Vries, Amos Addai, Abdul Kadir Mohammed and Isah Ali a global amount of CHF 6,300 (six thousand three hundred Swiss francs), to be distributed amongst them in equal parts of CHF 300 (three hundred Swiss francs) each as contribution towards their legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with these arbitration proceedings,” a statement from CAS said.

“The Ghana Football Association is ordered to pay to Mr. Richmond Lamptey the amount of CHF 3,000 (three thousand Swiss francs) as contribution towards his legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with these arbitration proceedings.”

It will be recalled that in May, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ruled that the high-scoring matchday 34 game between the Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies during the 2020/21 season was fixed.