Awako begs for forgiveness from Hearts of Oak fans as he nears return to the club

This disclosure comes after a traditional chief of his Teshie neighbourhood intervened to bring an end to the long drawn out saga with the Accra-based giants.

Awako expressed his profound gratitude to the youth chief for his counsel and also apologise to the Hearts of oak management led by Togbui Afede, technical team and the supporters.

"I want to say a very big thank you to my Father Nii Martey Laryea I for his counsel and the kits he has given me to start training. I would like to urge all the Hearts of Oak fans to put everything behind them and support me to succeed in my coming back as a player of the team".

Gladson Awako furthermore stated that he is coming to help the team to defend the league title they won last season.

Pulse Ghana

Original Nii Martey Laryea I in an interview disclosed that Awako has been a resident of Teshie since infancy and knows he is an inspiration to the youth of Teshie.

"Awako is from Teshie so I decided to inspire him to join his colleagues at training so that he can continue his football career. We all know Accra Hearts of Oak is one of the biggest football club on the African continent," the traditional leader said.