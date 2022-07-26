Baba Rahman: Chelsea put Ghana defender on sale

Rahman has rarely featured for the Stamford Bridge outfit and has been farmed out on loan in each of his years with the club.

Last season, the 28-year-old extended his contract with Chelsea but was immediately sent on loan to Championship side Reading FC.

Having returned from his loan spell, the defender is now set to be sold after being deemed surplus to requirements.

According to British sports journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues are looking to offload some players to ensure they’re within FIFA’s loan limit for overseas players.

Among the players to be sold, he reports via The Standard, are Rahman and Xavier Mbuyamba as the club looks to bring in Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries after seemingly missing out on Joules Kounde to Barcelona.

Rahman was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 for a fee of £23 million.

However, after struggling for game time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season after the arrival of Antonio Conte.

A series of niggling injuries prevented him from playing consistently and he has managed very few club matches in the three years.