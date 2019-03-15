Juventus has been drawn against Ajax, while Liverpool has been paired with FC Porto.
The matchday one of the quarter-finals is on 10th and 11th April, while match day two of the quarters will come off on 17th and 18th April.
Below is the quarter-finals draw
Ajax vs Juventus
Liverpool vs FC Porto
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Barcelona FC vs Manchester United
Semi-finals draw
Winners of quarter finals three will take on winners of quarter finals one in the semis, whereas winners of quarter-finals two will take on winners of quarter finals four.