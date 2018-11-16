Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup

news

The Black Maidens edged their Finnish counterparts 3-1 to secure six points from a possible six in the group A of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Ghana stepped up the gear from the blast of the referee’s whistle and scored the opener in the 6 minute through Milot Pokuaa, who capitalized on a defensive blunder to slot the ball home.

Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead for the Black Maidens in the 13 minute via a header.

It looked like it was going to be a field day for the Ghanaians, but the Finnish stood their grounds and matched them boot for boot.

After the break it became an end to end affair, but it was Ghana who had plenty of opportunities to increase their tall.

However, the likes of Pokuaa and Abdulai wasted the goal scoring opportunities that came their way.

And against the run of play, Finland got the consolation after the Black Maidens goalie failed to grab a long-range ball and allowed substitute Kantanen to score from the rebound.

Animah who had missed her from close range earlier, put the ball beyond the reach of Finland withj the third goal. She scored from a direct freekick- the ball looked harmless, yet the Finnish goalie failed to grab it and it zoomed into the net.