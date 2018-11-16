Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup

The Ghana u-17 women’s national football team defeated Finland to get close to qualifying for the knockout stage of Uruguay, 2018.

Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup

The Black Maidens edged their Finnish counterparts 3-1 to secure six points from a possible six in the group A of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Ghana stepped up the gear from the blast of the referee’s whistle and scored the opener in the 6 minute through Milot Pokuaa, who capitalized on a defensive blunder to slot the ball home.

READ MORE: Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead for the Black Maidens in the 13 minute via a header.

It looked like it was going to be a field day for the Ghanaians, but the Finnish stood their grounds and matched them boot for boot.

READ MORE: 'Horror but sexy' - Stephen Appiah can't handle his sexy photo

After the break it became an end to end affair, but it was Ghana who had plenty of opportunities to increase their tall.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

However, the likes of Pokuaa and Abdulai wasted the goal scoring opportunities that came their way.

And against the run of play, Finland got the consolation after the Black Maidens goalie failed to grab a long-range ball and allowed substitute Kantanen to score from the rebound.

Animah who had missed her from close range earlier, put the ball beyond the reach of Finland withj the third goal. She scored from a direct freekick- the ball looked harmless, yet the Finnish goalie failed to grab it and it zoomed into the net.

