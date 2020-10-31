He named German-born forward Jamie Leweling as part of the squad.

The German professional footballer who plays as a midfielder in the Bundesliga II for SpVgg Greuther Fürth has been handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars.

He was born on February 26, 2001.

The 19-year old has made six appearances in the ongoing campaign for his side.

The youngster made his professional debut for Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on July 28, 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Tobias Mohr in the home match against Erzgebirge Aue, which finished as a 0–2 loss.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before traveling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.

Chelsea left-back Baba Abdul Rahman, FC Metz defender John Boye, and China-based, Mubarak Wakaso have been called up. Also making a return to the team are, Colombus Crew right back Afful Harrison and Crystal Palace winger Jefferey Schlupp.

Jamie Leweling

Here's the Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sudan

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace).