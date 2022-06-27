According to the report, he is joining the German top-flight club for an undisclosed amount of money.
Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh signs for Bundesliga side Freiburg
Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has completed a move to Bundesliga out Freiburg, reports Ghanasoccernet.com
With twelve goals and ten assists, Kyereh was one of the strongest attacking midfielders of the 2021-22 season in the German second-tier for St. Pauli.
In 91 second division games for St. Pauli and SV Wehen Wiesbaden, the 26-year-old scored a total of 27 goals and provided a further 27 assists across three seasons.
Prior to this transfer, Kyereh has been linked with other Bundesliga clubs in this off season.
Following his heroics this season, it is clear the Boys in Brown will lose him in the summer even if they gain promotion.
St. Pauli chief Timo Schultz in an earlier interview to SportBild said: "The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I'm planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” "But I've been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us."
“Of course we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”
