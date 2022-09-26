‘Apart from senior players, no one is guaranteed a place in Ghana squad’ – Andre Ayew

The squad included five debutants: Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah, and Mohammed Salisu.

There were also a few players who missed out that sparked controversy, including the in-form Joseph Paintsil and Salis Samed.

Pulse Ghana

Discussing the competition for places in the team, Ayew said no one’s place is guaranteed but also suggested that the senior players in the squad may have an advantage.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” the Al Sadd forward told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

Meanwhile, Ayew has also stated that, as far as the national team is concerned, his only target is to win a major trophy with the Black Stars.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).