Black Stars get $50,000 after finishing 3rd in Kirin Cup

The Black Stars finished third in the four-nation tournament after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time on Tuesday.
Ghana has been rewarded with an amount of $50,000 for finishing third in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.
Otto Addo’s side ended the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their own against their South American opponents.
This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.
However, goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.
The KAS Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties as Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored theirs to secure victory for Ghana.
The Black Stars had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan in their opening game of the 2022 Kirin Cup last Friday.
Meanwhile, the hosts also lost 3-0 to Tunisia in the final, with the North African side emerging champions of the tournament.
Tunisia walked away with a sum of $250,000 for winning the tournament while the Black Stars were also rewarded with $50,000 for finishing third.
