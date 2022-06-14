‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics

The Black Stars finished the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their South American opponents to a goalless draw.

This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.

However, goalkeeper Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.

The KAS Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties as Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored theirs to secure victory for Otto Addo’s side.

Manaf, who started just his second game for the Black Stars, has earned massive praise from Ghanaian fans on social media.