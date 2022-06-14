RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana goalkeeper Nurudeen Manaf has been widely praised following his heroics in the Black Stars’ 3-1 penalty shootout win against Chile.

‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics
‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics

Otto Addo’s side finished third in the 2022 Kirin Cup after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars finished the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their South American opponents to a goalless draw.

This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.

However, goalkeeper Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.

The KAS Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties as Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored theirs to secure victory for Otto Addo’s side.

Manaf, who started just his second game for the Black Stars, has earned massive praise from Ghanaian fans on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Black Stars get $50,000 after finishing 3rd in Kirin Cup

    Black Stars get $50,000 after finishing 3rd in Kirin Cup

  • ‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics

    ‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics

  • Manaf Nurudeen saves two penalties as 9-man Ghana defeat Chile

    Manaf Nurudeen saves two penalties as 9-man Ghana defeat Chile

Trending

‘Don’t jump ship’ – Ex-England striker advises Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi to snub Ghana

‘Don’t jump ship’ – Ex-England striker advises Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi to snub Ghana

‘Them collect wotowoto’ – Nigerians troll Ghana after 4-1 defeat to Japan

‘Them collect wotowoto’ – Nigerians troll Ghana after 4-1 defeat to Japan

Japan 4-1 Ghana: Otto Addo suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss

Japan 4-1 Ghana: Otto Addo suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss

Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours

Williams brothers Inaki and Nico arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch rumours