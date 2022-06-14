Otto Addo’s side finished third in the 2022 Kirin Cup after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics
Ghana goalkeeper Nurudeen Manaf has been widely praised following his heroics in the Black Stars’ 3-1 penalty shootout win against Chile.
The Black Stars finished the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their South American opponents to a goalless draw.
This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.
However, goalkeeper Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.
The KAS Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties as Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored theirs to secure victory for Otto Addo’s side.
Manaf, who started just his second game for the Black Stars, has earned massive praise from Ghanaian fans on social media.
Here are some of the best tweets:
More from category
-
Black Stars get $50,000 after finishing 3rd in Kirin Cup
-
‘He’s the new Petr Cech’ – Ghanaians praise Nurudeen Manaf for penalty-saving heroics
-
Manaf Nurudeen saves two penalties as 9-man Ghana defeat Chile