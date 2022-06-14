Manaf Nurudeen saves two penalties as 9-man Ghana defeat Chile

This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.

However, goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.

Otto Addo rang the changes against Chile, with Nurudeen, Benjamin Tetteh, Andre Ayew and Felix Afena-Gyan returning to the starting line-up.

The Black Stars played with very little urgency in the first half but upped their game in the second half and took the game to the Chileans.

Benjamin Tetteh and Andre Ayew tested the Chilean goalkeeper, while Afena-Gyan also went close a couple of times.

Ghana’s momentum, though, was sapped when Seidu Alidu was sent off following a tackle that was adjudged by VAR as dangerous.

Wakaso was the next to be shown a red card after receiving a second yellow card for ostensibly harassing the referee.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Otto Addo’s side held on to take the game to penalties, where they triumphed 3-1 in the shootout.